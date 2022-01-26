The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THG opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.05. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 342.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

