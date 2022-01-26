The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

