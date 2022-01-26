The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,428 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 1.5% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crestline Management LP owned 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

