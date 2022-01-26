The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.81 and a 200 day moving average of $181.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.