The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Hershey stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,247. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $202.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.