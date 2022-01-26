The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,408 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $114,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $360.76. 76,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.72 and its 200 day moving average is $359.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $376.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

