The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after acquiring an additional 609,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,402,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

