The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.29% of Kroger worth $87,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 8.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 225.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 884,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3,755.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

