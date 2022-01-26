The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.18. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 6,144 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

