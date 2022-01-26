The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.86% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $291,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 546.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 94,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 80,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

