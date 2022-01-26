The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after buying an additional 2,664,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Macerich by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after buying an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Macerich by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,696,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 846,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after acquiring an additional 915,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.