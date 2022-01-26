The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 537,054 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,054 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.2% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.92% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,411,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,140,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $83.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.