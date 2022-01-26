The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Lennar makes up 0.9% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.59% of Lennar worth $1,041,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

NYSE:LEN opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

