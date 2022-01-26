The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 906,145 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.3% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.48% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,646,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,460,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of BAM opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

