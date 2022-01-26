The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Johnson & Johnson worth $736,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 175,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3,800.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,011 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $259,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 121,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $150,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.55.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $442.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

