The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 250,645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.39% of Lockheed Martin worth $369,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.82.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.71 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

