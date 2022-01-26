The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.67 Billion Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 1.4% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.93% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,669,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,237,000 after buying an additional 417,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,235,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after buying an additional 252,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

