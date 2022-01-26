The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $425.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,547 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $425,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,189,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,052,000 after buying an additional 204,285 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,177,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,980,000 after buying an additional 58,845 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $403.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $338.57 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

