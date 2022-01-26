The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $466.73 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 76,813 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.35% of American Express worth $466,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 100,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,805,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $176.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.