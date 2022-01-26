The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $473.95 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 178,118 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Walt Disney worth $473,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

NYSE:DIS opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

