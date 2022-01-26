The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $637.25 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.35% of Roper Technologies worth $637,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,535,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $433.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

