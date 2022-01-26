The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.56% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $628,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

