The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.80% of Restaurant Brands International worth $440,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,395,000 after acquiring an additional 154,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,277 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

