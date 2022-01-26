The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 12,959 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Alphabet worth $2,430,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,625.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.28 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,853.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,809.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

