The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 98,319 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537,561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of salesforce.com worth $417,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $6,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,031 shares of company stock valued at $73,935,261. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

NYSE:CRM opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.93. The stock has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

