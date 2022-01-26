The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,460,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,708 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.23% of Meta Platforms worth $2,192,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $855.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

