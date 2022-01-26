The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,116 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Adobe worth $534,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $517.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $588.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,362 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

