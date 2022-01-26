The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.99% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $929,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

