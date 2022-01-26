The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,513 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Broadcom worth $361,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $553.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.44. The company has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.