The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,840,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.86% of BCE worth $497,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 778,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $53.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.