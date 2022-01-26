The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a report released on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.67. Middleby has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

