The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 2.84% of The New America High Income Fund worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 57.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

HYB opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 7.37%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

