The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of New York Times worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in New York Times by 4,775.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 30.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

