The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Sells $1,413,522.00 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ODP stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 449,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,168. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 2.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

