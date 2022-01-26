The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Sells $1,413,522.00 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ODP stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 449,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,168. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 2.03.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
About ODP
The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.
