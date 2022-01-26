The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Chuk Kin Lau Acquires 5,000 Shares

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,432.27).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 856,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,070,000 ($1,443,604.96).

QRT traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 127.90 ($1.73). The company had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.91. The company has a market capitalization of £52.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 138.50 ($1.87).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

