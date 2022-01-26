The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of SMG opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

