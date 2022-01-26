The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,105 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Shyft Group worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.34.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.