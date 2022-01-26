The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 165.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.35% of Simply Good Foods worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 23.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 71.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 447,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

