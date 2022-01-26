The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Price Target Cut to CHF 360

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 94,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,496. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

