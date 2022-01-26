The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.26. 42,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.