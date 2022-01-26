The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,357 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

