The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6,294.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 137,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 135,336 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 747,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $7,743,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $2,409,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

