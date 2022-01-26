The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

