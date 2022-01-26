The York Water Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

York Water has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of YORW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. 41,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.15 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.36. York Water has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. Analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in York Water by 191.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in York Water by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in York Water by 611.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in York Water by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in York Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

