Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $573.55. 4,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $629.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $633.44.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

