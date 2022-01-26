Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,490,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 29,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,156,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,232,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9,022.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 128,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $568.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,714. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $629.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $633.44.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

