Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Shares Up 12%

Shares of Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD) shot up 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53.

Thermwood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOOD)

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

