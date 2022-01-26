Thomas Gad Sells 88,055 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 88,055 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $936,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $725,120.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $99,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 984,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,630. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

