Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Up 1.6%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. 304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.