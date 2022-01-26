THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $3.97 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $69.33 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00011004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.54 or 0.06613686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.93 or 1.00320567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00051944 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

